Mandala Pooja is an important religious observance, particularly in South India which is associated with devotion, discipline, and the attainment of spiritual goals. Mandala Puja is the last day of 41 days long austerity observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The fasting begins 41 days before Mandala Puja i.e. on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam according to Malayalam Calendar. At the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, the Mandala Pooja is observed on 11th or 12th day during Dhanu Masam. Mandala Pooja 2024 falls on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Mandala Puja 2024 Date: When Is Mandalakala Pooja? Know Significance of the Auspicious Ritual Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

According to Drikpanchang, Mandala Puja Vratha began on Saturday, November 16, 2024. At the end of the 41-day period, grand poojas and ceremonies are conducted in temples. In Sabarimala, the culmination of the Mandala Pooja is marked with elaborate rituals, including special offerings, and chanting of sacred hymns. Scroll down to know more about Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2024 date, rituals and significance of the sacred observance. Mandala Pooja 2024 Greetings: Send Happy Mandala Puja Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Ritual Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

Mandala Pooja 2024 Date

Mandala Pooja 2024 falls on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Mandala Pooja Rituals and Significance

Mandala Pooja holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ayyappa as it is the last day of 41 days long austerity. The fasting begins 41 days before Mandala Puja i.e. on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam according to Malayalam Calendar. Devotees undertake a 41-day period of strict spiritual discipline, known as the Mandala Vratham.

The term ‘Mandala’ refers to a period of 41 days, which is considered sacred for spiritual practices. During this time, they adhere to practices of purity, including vegetarianism, celibacy, simplicity in lifestyle, and daily prayers. Mandala Puja and Makar Vilakku are the two most famous events at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple when the temple is kept open for devotees for most of the days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).