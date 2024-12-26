Saphala Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The day of Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is observed on the Ekadashi, which is the 11th day, of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush, which corresponds to the month of December or January in the Gregorian calendar. Devotees observe this day with fasting and prayers to seek blessings for success and prosperity. Saphala Ekadashi 2024 falls on Thursday, December 26, making it the last Ekadashi fast of the year 2024.

Like all Ekadashi fasts, the Saphala Ekadashi vrat is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees seek his blessings to attain and peaceful life and good fortune. In this article, know more about Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 date, timings and the significance of the annual celebration dedicated to the devotion of Lord Vishnu.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024 Date

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 is on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi will be observed at 10:29 PM on December 25 and end at 12:43 AM on December 27, 2024.

The Parana time is on December 27 from 07:10 AM to 09:22 AM.

On Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 02:26 AM on December 28.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi and Rituals

On the day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, wear clean clothes and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

The Saphala Ekadashi vrat begins at sunrise and lasts until the next day after Parana (fast breaking time), at the prescribed tithi.

During the fast, foods like grains and pulses are avoided. Some devotees also observe a nirjal fast, while others consume fruits and milk.

On this day, chanting Vishnu mantras and reading Vishnu-related scriptures, such as the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu Sahasranama, are common practices.

Devotees come together to participate in kirtans and satsangs and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a prosperous life.

Saphala Ekadashi Significance

Saphala Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion celebrated with great devotion by the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This day symbolises the triumph of virtue and devotion over sin and ignorance. The name of the Ekadashi is Saphala Ekadashi in which ‘Saphala’ means ‘fruitful’ or ‘successful’, and it is believed that observing this Ekadashi leads to the fulfillment of desires and spiritual growth. On this auspicious day, temples of Lord Vishnu are decorated, and special pujas are held by devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 06:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).