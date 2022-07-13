Hindus devote a period of one month to revere Lord Shiva and observe fast by practising the Satvic diet. The one month is termed as the Shravana Maas or simply Sawan. Devotees also pray to Goddess Parvati during the pious Shravan month and keep Sawan Somwar Vrats every Monday. This year, Sawan will begin on Thursday, 14 July and end on Friday, 12 August. The festival of God Shiva is widely celebrated by performing various traditions, from getting up at the crack of dawn to performing customary puja by visiting temples and chanting mantras. As per astrologers, planting saplings during Shravana brings good luck to the family. The Vedas and Puranas mention the spiritual miracles of planting the Tulsi plant. Likewise, people believe that if your plant-specific trees in your home on the Sawan maas, there is a high probability of attracting good energy and wealth! We have brought to you major seeds that will reap you positive vibes, health and prosperity for the rest of your life. Shravan Maas 2022 Festivals' List With Dates: From Sawan Somvar Vrat to Raksha Bandhan to Varalakshmi Vratam, All the Hindu Festivals and Observances Falling During Auspicious Month.

1. Champa Tree

Champa Tree (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Vastu say if the Champa Tree is planted in the northwest direction, then it may likely solve all the disagreements in the family.

2. Shami Plant

Shami Plant (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Associated with Shani Dev, the Shami plant brings happiness, contentment and serenity to the home. Furthermore, if farmed along with the Tulsi plant, then it benefits manifold.

3. Banana Tree

Banana Tree (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Few things to keep in mind while planting a Banana tree: Firstly, never plant the fruit tree in the front area of your house, choose the backyard instead and secondly, don't sow the banana seeds beside the Tulsi plant. The plant terminates negativity and is considered holy in terms of Vastu.

4. Dhatura

Dhatura Plant (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Hindu Puranas described the Dhatura plant as the primary offering of Lord Mahadev, who resides in it. Sources say that applying black datura in the house on Sundays and Tuesdays attracts wealth and prosperity. It is believed that keeping the root of the datura in the home does not allow snakes to enter the house and boosts wealth.

Green plants and trees add positivity and beauty to your surroundings. Bel tree, Doob plant and the Peepal plant are also part of the auspicious trees planted during the Sawam maas, that will captivate a streak of luck, family well-being and golden opportunities.

