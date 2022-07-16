Shravan or Sawan month is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva. The auspicious month begins on the first full moon day of the Ashadha month and lasts till the next full moon that occurs in August. Shravan Maas 2022 starts on July 14, Thursday and will end on August 12, Friday. Many big festivals, including Rakshabandhan, Janmashtami, Nag Panchami, etc., take place in the holy month of Sawan. Mondays hold a special significance during Shravan, and people fast to Sawan Somwar. As you observe Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022, here are some Lord Shiva images, Shravan greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes & SMS that you must send to your relatives on this fasting day.

People indulge in religious celebrations and spiritual activities during the Sawan month. Lord Shiva devotees, especially women, hold fast every Monday of the Shravan month to appease God and pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands. They visit the temples and offer milk, ghee, curd and sugar (called Panchamrit) to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Special prayers and chants, often called Sawan Katha, are recited on every Shravan Somwar. Some people also hold sixteen Monday fasts or Solah Somwar Vrat beginning from the first Monday of the religious month. Tuesdays also have importance for unmarried women who pray to Goddess Parvati by keeping Mangla Gauri Vrat and seeking blessings for a desired groom/husband. The Sawan Somwar Vrat will be observed on July 18, July 25, August 1 and August 8. Celebrate the holy day by sharing these Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes with your friends and family. Get to see the beautiful wishes and greetings for Shravan Somwar Vrat below. List of Sawan Somvar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Start & End Dates.

Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: The Mere Utterance of Om Namah Shivaya With Utmost Devotion Is Enough to Make You Feel the Power of Lord Mahadev. Happy Shravan Somwar to You

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Experience the Mystical Power in the Atmosphere on the Auspicious Day of Shravan Somwar and Feel Lord Shiva’s Divine Presence.

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Shiv Ji Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho. Har Ghar Me Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Om Namah Shivaya! Shravan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: May Bholenath Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles to Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Shravana Somwar Vrat.

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar.

Happy Sawan Somwar! Celebrate the days by praying to Lord Shiva for a happy and peaceful life. Forward these Sawan images and messages to your relatives and help them celebrate the auspicious occasion in the most festive manner. Make them feel special by sending these quotes along with ‘Sawan Somwar Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!’

