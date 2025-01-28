Shattila Ekadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 28. It is a significant fasting day in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Falling during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Magha, this Ekadashi emphasises the importance of charity, especially with sesame seeds (til), which hold a sacred place in the rituals. Hence, it is often referred as Tilda Ekadashi. The vrat is believed to cleanse past sins and bring prosperity and spiritual blessings. To celebrate Shattila Ekadashi 2025, share these Shattila Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages, Lord Vishnu HD images, wallpapers, quotes and greetings on the auspicious fasting day.

On Shattila Ekadashi, devotees fast and engage in worship, offering prayers, flowers, and sesame seeds to Lord Vishnu. The consumption of sesame seeds in six forms—such as in bathing water, food, donations, and rituals—is considered highly auspicious. These acts symbolise purification of the body, mind, and soul. As you observe Shattila Ekadashi 2025, share these Shattila Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages, Lord Vishnu HD images, wallpapers, quotes and greetings. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes

Shattila Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi Images

Shattila Ekadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi Images

Shattila Ekadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shattila Ekadashi also focuses on acts of kindness and generosity. Devotees distribute sesame seeds, food, and clothing to the needy, as it is believed to bring divine blessings and enhance spiritual growth. Charity performed on this day is said to help attain liberation (moksha) and ensure abundance in life. The vrat is not only about fasting but also encourages self-discipline, compassion, and mindfulness. It reminds devotees to lead a virtuous life by balancing spiritual practices with social responsibilities, making Shattila Ekadashi a day of holistic spiritual enrichment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).