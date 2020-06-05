Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 Date and Significance: Know History of Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rajyabhishek Sohala or coronation ceremony of great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the significant chapters in the history of India. Shivaji Maharaj is considered the greatest leader of the Maratha Empire and his status to be the king took place on the 6 June 1674 at Raigad fort. Ever since, the day is celebrated annually as Shivarajyabhishek Sohala in great enthusiasm. Followers and ancestors of the great leader mark it with a traditional event on the Raigad fort. Shivabhakt or the die-hard followers of Shivaji Maharaj come in from all over the country, not just Maharashtra and be a part of these celebrations. Ahead of Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020, let us know in detail about the history and significance of Shivaji's coronation. Brave Stories of Shivaji From Maratha History That Remember Him as a Great Warrior.

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala is the day on which the great warrior leader was given the title of Chhatrapati, is a royal title equivalent of an emperor. Shivaji was a valiant king who attacked many Mughal empires and carved a place for Maratha empire. However, not having a formal title, he was technically a Mughal zamindar who had acquired their lands and wealth through conquests. Besides, a kingly title would also prevent any other challenges from Maratha leaders. The coronation took place in a lavish ceremony at Raigad fort and it made Shivaji an official ruler of the Marathas. Shivrajyabhishek Din 2020 Marathi Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Status, Banner, Wallpaper, Quotes, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation Day.

History and Significance

The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj was also challenging as there was much opposition from the Brahmin community. Shivaji was categorised into shudra community, while the title was for kshatriya (warrior) communities. Gaga Bhatt, a pandit from Varanasi helped in established Shivaji's genealogy proving that Shivaji was descended from Rajputs, making him a Kshatriya. A number of rituals were performed to initiate Shivaji into the varna and on par with Brahmans. Shivaji made atonement for the sins he committed in past and had to be cleansed for death of people he caused.

The coronation ceremony was held on the 13th day (trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the Hindu calendar. A gold vessel filled with the seven sacred water of the rivers Yamuna, Indus, Ganges, Godavari, Narmada, Krishna and Kaveri over Shivaji's head, and chants of Vedic coronation mantras officiated Shivaji's coronation by Gaga Bhatt.

Shivaji was entitled with Shakakarta ("founder of an era"), the title of Haindava Dharmodhhaarak (protector of the Hindu faith) along with the title of Chhatrapati ("paramount sovereign"). It is thus an important moment and a day to remember what a great personality and warrior Shivaji Maharaj was. This year, because of the lockdown, there won't be any grand celebrations of the event on Raigad fort.