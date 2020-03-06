Speeches For Women's Day 2020: From Michelle Obama to Lilly Singh; Inspirational Speeches by 5 Women That Will Boost Your Willpower This International Women's Day

Michelle Obama, Lilly Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images, Twitter)

International Women's Day will be observed on March 8 with grand celebrations around the world. Various events and workshops will be held as part of the celebration in different countries. The day celebrates the courage and strength of women who continue to inspire and motivate us. At the same time, it also highlights the issues faced by women across the globe. From lack of opportunities, pay gap, foeticide, dowry, child marriage, inequality and many more. While our society is changing bringing in progressive thoughts and ideas, it will take quite a lot of time for women across countries to find a better standard of living. And as we celebrate International Women's Day 2020, we bring to you inspirational and motivational speeches by popular women. They include Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, actor Emma Watson and YouTuber Lilly Singh. Women's Day 2020: Ditch Flowers! Here Are REAL Gifts Women Want To Make a Better World For Themselves.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra's spoke on various topics at Variety's annual Power Of Women Luncheon. She spoke about gender disparity at a young age and how it grew into triggering memories adults. Priyanka highlighted how education was an important basic right of a human. She stressed on the need to ensuring women got their rights.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson delivered a fierce speech at HeForShe Speech at the United Nations in 2014. The actor explained that feminism is not about man-hating but rather that men and women have equal rights which are required for the social, economic and political equality of the sexes. Presenting her debates and question, she explained why she would like to be known as a feminist. She went on to explain why no country has achieved gender equality and how people should take immediate actions to make sure we present a better world for our future generations.

Indra Nooyi

This is one of the best speeches by former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. She talks about various things what made her the head of one of the leading companies in the world. She stresses integrity, consistency and sacrifices which helped her climb the ladder of success. Moreover, she also talks about bringing up others which should be an important element in a leader.

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a terrifying speech at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit about helping girls get an education. She highlighted the crisis and why we as citizens should take the step to ensure our girls get the basic education. Michelle ends her speech by saying why girls education is important than we think it is.

Lilly Singh

In an interview, popular YouTuber Lilly Singh spoke her heart out her journey from being depressed to the success she gained. She says she did not let what people thought about her affect her decisions. She remained consistent throughout her journey and was very passionate about it. He talks are quite inspiring and are something everyone who is directionless in life needs to watch.

These are five women who are known for the decisions they undertook when no one believed in them. Today, they are shining examples of success achieved through the journey they paved for themselves. Watch these videos and do let us know what you think in the comments section below.