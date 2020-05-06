Sri Guru Amar Das Parkash Purab 2020: Remembering The Third Sikh Guru on His 541st Parkash Utsav

Sri Guru amar Das Ji (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Sikh community across the world celebrates the 541st Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Amar Das ji. Guru Amar Das was the third Guru of Sikhs. He was born to of Sri Tej Bhan Ji, a farmer and trader, and Mata Lachmi Ji on May 5, 1479, in Amritsar’s Basarke village. He was the eldest son of the couple. Guru Amar Das became the third Sikh guru on March 26, 1552. Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji Parkash Purab 2020: Facts To Know About Second Guru of Sikhs On His 516th Jayanti.

Before becoming a Sikh, Amar Das followed the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism for much of his life. The third Sikh guru married to Mata Mansa Devi, and they had four children. They had two sons - Bhai Mohan and Bhai Mohri, and two daughters named Bibi Dani Ji and Bibi Bhani Ji. At the age of 60, Guru Amar Das met the second Sikh guru Sri Guru Angad Dev ji. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Utsav 2019: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs on 399th Jayanti.

Interesting Facts About Guru Amar Das ji:

Guru Amar Das introduced a religious organisation called the Manji system by appointing trained clergy.

He also helped establish the Sikh rituals relating to baby naming, Anand Karaj, and funeral, as well as the practice of congregation and celebrations of festivals.

Guru Amar Das founded centres of Sikh pilgrimage, and picked the site for the Golden Temple.

There are a total of over 907 hymns that are incorporated in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Anand Sahib, one of the Five Banis recited daily by devout Sikhs, is written by Guru Amar Das ji.

He was against caste system.

Guru Amar Das remained the leader of the Sikhs till age 95.

The fourth Sikh guru Sri Guru Ram Das ji was his son-in-law.

As per famous anecdote, the then Mughal emperor ate Langar when he came to meet the third Sikh Guru.

In 1574, Guru Amar Das ji appointed his son-in-law Bhai Jetha later remembered by the name Guru Ram Das as his successor. Guru Ram Das ji was the husband of Bibi Bhani ji. He left for heavenly abode on September 1, 1574. Guru Amar Das emphasised both spiritual pursuits as well as an ethical daily life. He was also a reformer and discouraged veiling of women's faces as well as the tradition of sati.