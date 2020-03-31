Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji Parkash Purab 2020: Facts To Know About Second Guru of Sikhs On His 516th Jayanti

Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Sikh community across the world celebrates 516th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji. He was the second guru of Sikhs. Sri Guru Angad ji was born at Harike in Amritsar in the year 1504 to Bhai Pheru Mall Ji and Mata Sabhrai Ji. He was born in a Hindu family, and his birth name was Lehna. Bhai Lehna met Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first guru of Sikhs, at the age of 27. After meeting Sri Guru Nanak ji only once, Bhai Lehna ji got influenced by his and adopted Sikhism. Guru Angad Dev Ji Death Anniversary 2019: Remembering Second Sikh Guru on Jyoti Jot Diwas.

Guru Nanak renamed Bhai Lehna as Angad (meaning - one's own body part). Guru Angad was chosen as the second guru of Sikhs by Guru Nanak Dev ji on June 13, 1539. After the death of Guru Nanak on September 22, 1539, Guru Angad left Kartarpur for the village of Khadur Sahib. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Utsav 2019: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs on 399th Jayanti.

Here Are Facts About Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji:

Guru Angad married Mata Khivi in January 1520, when he was 16 years old.

Guru Angad invented the present form of the Gurmukhi script which became the medium of writing the Punjabi language.

The hymns of the Gurus are expressed in Gurumukhi script.

The second guru also contributed 63 Shabads and Saloks which are now registered in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Angad Dev believed in casteless society. He preached that man and women were equal before God. The second guru welcomed women to the Sangat.

Guru Angad started the practice of langar, a community kitchen where all sat together in a row, regardless of caste or status, and ate the same food.

Before his death, Guru Angad, following the example set by Guru Nanak, nominated Guru Amar Das as his successor.

Guru Angad Dev ji being a great patron of wrestling, started a Mall Akhara.

Guru Angad Dev ji left for heavenly abode on March 29, 1552. The second guru of Sikhs believed in the service and well-being of all. He also preached that person should serve mankind selflessly. Guru Angad had a firm belief that religion was not only a spiritual experience but a way of life.