Durga Puja 2020 celebrations have begun from October 22. This 5-day festivity is one of the most important occasions for Bengalis across the world. As Pujo Pandals come to life, and people prepare for this pompous celebration, there is sure to be a lot of changes in this year’s celebration. One of the most important days of Pujo 2020 has to be Maha Navami, the third and final day of Maha Puja. Maha Navami 2020 will be celebrated on October 24 and on this day people revere to Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini - the annihilator of buffalo demon. Maha Navai 2020 is sure to be celebrated by sharing Happy Maha Navami Wishes, Maha Navami 2020 greetings, Happy Maha Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Maha Navami marks the last day of Navratri and people often perform elaborate Pujas and aartis on this day. The celebration of Maha Navami includes conducting the Navami Homa and of course, offering the Durga Balidan. It is important to note that based on the time that the Navami tithi onsets, the Navami Puja dates may differ. If Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal, then the Ashtami Puja, Navami Puja and Sandhi Puja are all done on the same day. However, the Durga Balidan is only done on Uday Navami Tithi and the most auspicious time for this is said to be the Aparahna Kaal. The auspicious Navami Homa is done at the end of Navami Puja. Maha Navami 2020 Hindi Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send During Navratri.

Sandhi Puja refers to the auspicious puja that is done at the juncture between Asthami and Navami during Navratri. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appears to kill demons, Chanda and Munda, during this hour. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Navami 2020, here are some Happy Maha Navami Wishes, Maha Navami 2020 greetings, Happy Maha Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: With Goddess Durga Showering Her Grace and Blessings to Fill Our Home and Hearts With It, May This Navaratri Be Extra Special, to Share This Moment With the World. Wish You a Happy Maha Navami.

Maha Navami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Durga Navami, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Maa Durga. Happy Maha Navami.

Subho Maha Navami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: As the Candle Light Flame Ur Life May Always Be Happy as the Mountain High U Move Without Shy As Sunshine Creates Morning Glory Fragrance Fills Years As Flory All Darkness Is Far Away. Wishing You Happy Maha Navami!

Subho Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Subho Maha Navami!

Maha Navami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This Navami, Maa Durga Empower You With Her 9 Blessings of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Strength, Faith and Wisdom! Wishing You Subho Maha Navami!

Share This Beautiful Video of Maha Navami Wishes:

Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp always adds latest stickers to make chats more user-friendly and fun. You can send your festive greetings via these stickers. To download the latest collection of Maha Navami 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Pujo celebrations this year are sure to tone down a bit. While traditionally, Maha Navami celebration was all about Pandal hopping and indulging in the most extravagant and delicious delicacies while having an incredible time with friends and family, this year’s celebration is sure to scale down, while continuing to keep the essence of the festivities alive. This day signifies the end of all things evil and the prevalence of good, and we hope that this year, Maha Navami celebrations bring us just that in our own lives. Happy Pujo 2020!

