Hanumath Jayanthi, a significant festival in the Tamil tradition, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, a central figure in the epic Ramayan. Devotees observe the day with reverence, fasting, and offering various sacred items in honor of the deity. This day marks the incarnation of Lord Hanuman, who is revered not only for his strength and devotion but also for his role as a protector of his devotees. To celebrate Hanumath Jayanthi 2024, we bring you Hanuman Jayanti 2024 date, shubh muhurat, amavaysa tithi timings, rituals and significance. Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Understanding the Significance of the Hanuman Chalisa on Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary.

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

As per Drikpanchang, Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi falls on Monday, December 30, 2024

Amavasai Tithi Begins - 04:01 AM on Dec 30, 2024

Amavasai Tithi Ends - 03:56 AM on Dec 31, 2024

Significance of Hanuman’s Incarnation

According to Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva, sent to Earth to protect devotees in Kali Yuga. His unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and his immense power make him one of the most beloved deities in Hinduism. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark his birth, which is considered an auspicious occasion to invoke his blessings and grace. From Anjaneya to Bajarangabali, Know 6 Powerful Forms of Veera Hanuman.

Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi Rituals

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees engage in fasting and offer specific items as a mark of devotion. These offerings are believed to please Lord Hanuman and invite his blessings. A key part of the worship involves chanting the sacred name of Lord Rama, who is dear to Hanuman. It is said that by chanting his name, devotees can easily attain his divine grace, and in turn, the grace of Lord Rama as well.

Worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day is believed to bring protection and blessings, alleviating difficulties and fostering spiritual well-being. Devotees seeking relief from various afflictions, such as health issues, financial struggles, fear, or misfortune, often turn to Hanuman for his benevolent intervention.

Hanuman Jayanti is a day to celebrate devotion, strength, and spiritual protection. Devotees celebrate this day with fervor, performing rituals and offering prayers to invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Whether seeking relief from personal struggles or aiming to deepen their spiritual practice, Hanuman Jayanti serves as a powerful reminder of the grace and protection offered by the mighty deity.

