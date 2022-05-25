Hanuman Jayanti is a 41-day festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This year the last day of this 41-day period will be observed on May 25. The 41-day period of Hanuman Jayanti starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. The Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi will be observed on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar which will fall on Wednesday, May 25 according to the Gregorian calendar. As you celebrate Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers to Celebrate The Day

In the different regions, Hanuman Jayanthi is observed on different dates. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls in the Chaitra month. On this day devotees observe a day-long fast and observe Puja as they offer vermillion or red cloth with flowers like marigolds. They visit the temple and carry out processions and religious gatherings. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022: Date, Dasami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Religious Festival Dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Lord Hanuman is believed to be an exemplification of strength, devotion and perseverance. Also known as Bajrangbali and Pavanputra, he is known for his ardent devotion to Lord Rama. Here are messages related to Lord Hanuman that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022!

