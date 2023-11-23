Thanksgiving 2023 will be celebrated on November 24. This annual celebration is marked on the fourth Thursday in November across the United Nations. Thanksgiving is celebrated as a secular holiday across the country, where families come together and indulge in some quality time together, over turkey and a scrumptious meal. Since turkey is the key form of meat that is cooked and served on the occasion of Thanksgiving, there are several special Thanksgiving Turkey Traditions that have taken birth over the years. From the classic Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon to the wishing bone tradition, there are several Thanksgiving practices and superstitions that most people do not know about. Here are some Thanksgiving Turkey Traditions that you need to know about. Thanksgiving 2023 Date in the United States: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival and American Federal Holiday.

The Wishbone

If you have watched any TV series from the West, you know about the superstition of the wishbone. Simply put, the wishbone - which supports the bird’s chest - is believed to help grant wishes and spread some festive magic. Traditionally, two people at the table end the Thanksgiving dinner by making a secret wish and pulling on the bone. Whoever gets the bigger end of the bone is believed to have their wish come true.

Turkey Pardoning

Most people know that the choice of turkey as the meat of the meal is believed to have its origin in the first Thanksgiving dinner served by the Pilgrims. However, a unique tradition that has emerged in the United States is the pardoning of the turkey. As the name suggests, the president of the United States is expected to pardon two turkeys from the Thanksgiving table by setting them free. This tradition is often captured on TV and broadcast nationwide. The first turkey pardoning is believed to have been done during John F Kennedy’s presidency in 1963. Thanksgiving 2023: US President Joe Biden Pardons Two Turkeys 'Liberty' and 'Bell' on His 81st Birthday, Spares Them From Thanksgiving Dinner (Watch Videos).

In addition, there are various other practices like the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, where long-distance footraces are organized on or around Thanksgiving Day in several states across the United States. An integral part of the Thanksgiving celebration in the United States also happens to be witnessing the Thanksgiving Parade as we prepare the lavish dinner and indulge in some much-needed family time. In more recent times, a newer and sweeter concept of Friendsgiving has also emerged, where people who are living away from their families or are no longer close to them celebrate the day by giving thanks for the chosen family they have built - friends. We hope your Thanksgiving celebrations are filled with love and happiness.

