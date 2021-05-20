National Maritime Day is celebrated in the United States on May 22, 2021, to honour the Marines in recognition of their contributions and as well as sacrifices for America. On this day, Americans express their gratitude toward the maritime industry and raise awareness in their community about their benefits to the country. It also honours the ships and seafarers who have made a significant impact in the nation's history.

National Maritime Day is observed on May 22, to mark the first successful crossing of The 1818 steamboat Savannah across the Atlantic Ocean. The ship with steam propulsion set sails from the United States to England. On May 20, 1933, Congress declared May 22 as National Maritime Day. This day also honours mariners who served during the country during World War II, with more than 6700 American Merchant Marine losing their lives in the war. It is estimated that at least hundreds were detained as prisoners of war and more than 800 ships were sunk or damaged.

The Maritime Administration joined forces with the American Association of Port Authorities in 2006 along with the US Army Corps of Engineers, Waterways Council Inc, the US Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other organisations involved in the maritime industry to raise the awareness of National Maritime Day and of the maritime industry.

On this day President issues a proclamation asking people to observe National Maritime Day by displaying the flag of the United States at their homes or at their workplace and any significant building that represents the Mariners of United States.

