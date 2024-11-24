Utpanna Ekadashi, celebrated in the Hindu month of Margashirsha, holds immense spiritual significance. Known for its association with Lord Vishnu, this Ekadashi is considered a highly auspicious occasion for devotees to seek his blessings. Fasting on Utpanna Ekadashi is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and relief from life’s struggles. Devotees who observe the fast with devotion are said to experience the divine grace of Lord Vishnu and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth. Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 is on November 26. Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Date and Parana Time: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Significance and Rituals To Worship Lord Vishnu.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Date and Legend

Utpanna Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi (11th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) during the Margashirsha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 is on November 26. This Ekadashi is particularly significant because it marks the origin of the Ekadashi fasting tradition. It is believed that Lord Vishnu himself instituted the practice of fasting on this day, making it the starting point for all Ekadashi fasts.

According to legend, Utpanna Ekadashi is connected to the appearance of Goddess Ekadashi, who defeated the demon Mur, preventing him from attacking Lord Vishnu while he was in a deep state of Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep). Pleased by her bravery, Lord Vishnu blessed her with the power to bestow the benefits of fasting on those who observe the day with devotion. Thus, Utpanna Ekadashi holds a special place as the day when Ekadashi fasting was first established.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Date and Fasting Timings

For 2024, Utpanna Ekadashi will fall on November 26. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 1:01 PM on November 26 and will end at 3:47 AM on November 27. Since Ekadashi fasting is typically observed on the day the tithi occurs, devotees will fast on November 26, with the Utpanna Ekadashi Parana (breaking the fast) scheduled for the following day, November 27, between 1:12 PM and 3:18 PM.

For the Utpanna Ekadashi Puja, the most auspicious time will be from 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM on November 26. This is the ideal time for devotees to offer prayers and worship Lord Vishnu, seeking his divine blessings.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Vrat: Benefits of Observing Fast

Observing the fast on Utpanna Ekadashi is said to bring numerous spiritual and material benefits. Devotees believe that fasting on this day can help attain:

Good health and well-being

Happiness in children and family life

Liberation from sins and past karma

Special blessings from Lord Vishnu, including divine protection and prosperity

Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, bringing wealth and abundance

Additionally, following the correct rituals and offering sincere prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day is thought to bring the desired fruits and remove obstacles from one's life. The fast is particularly significant for those who are looking to start the practice of observing Ekadashi fasts, as it marks the beginning of this spiritual tradition.

Utpanna Ekadashi is not only a day for fasting but also a day to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous and fulfilling life. As Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 approaches, devotees around the world will come together to observe this sacred day with reverence and devotion, keeping the fast with the hope of spiritual growth, good fortune, and the removal of life's struggles. Whether you’re a seasoned Ekadashi observer or a newcomer to the practice, this day offers a unique opportunity to strengthen your spiritual connection and receive the divine grace of Lord Vishnu.

