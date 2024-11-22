Utpanna Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu with great devotion. The Krishna Paksha Ekadashi which comes after Kartik Purnima is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. It is the next Ekadashi after Devutthana Ekadashi. Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 falls on Tuesday, November 26. In this article, let’s know more about Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 date, timings, vrat katha and the significance of this auspicious Hindu occasion.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Date and Auspicious Timings

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26. The Parana time (fast breaking time) will be on November 27 from 01:33 PM to 03:46 PM. On Parana Day, the Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 10:26 AM.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to a legend, there was an awful demon named Mura in Satya Yuga, who was extremely powerful. With his extraordinary powers, Mura defeated Lord Indra and many other supreme powers, and began ruling Indra Loka. To end Mura’s rule and get him out of the way, all Gods went to Lord Shiva to seek help. Lord Shiva suggested them to approach Lord Vishnu, the master of all three Lokas for a solution. When Lord Vishnu was briefed about the situation concerning the Gods, he decided to defeat Demon Mura. Soon after, Lord Vishnu and the Gods reached Chandravati, the ruling city of Mura.

With Lord Vishnu at one side and Mura with all his army was at the other side, Lord Vishnu annihilated Mura’s entire army with his Sudarshan Chakra and the divine Gada but it proved ineffective in front of Mura’s extraordinary power. Neither his Sudarshan Chakra nor his Gada was able to kill Mura. The battle converted into Malla Yuddha. It is believed that the fight between Lord Vishnu and Mura continued for 10,000 years. On seeing no end to this endless battle, Lord Vishnu stopped fighting and went to Badrikashram to take rest at Hemvati Caves where he was chased by Mura.

Upon his arrival to the cave, Mura found Lord Vishnu sleeping and thought it to be a great opportunity to kill him. To counter the evil feeling in the mind and soul of Mura, a powerful girl was born out of divine body of Lord Vishnu. The girl was glorious, powerful and had all sorts of weapons to protect Lord Vishnu. This feminine power of Lord Vishnu defeated Mura in the fight and killed him after cutting his head.

Soon after Mura was killed, all Gods praised the girl for her extraordinary power. When Lord Vishnu woke up, he was unaware about his own power and asked the girl to introduce herself. The girl introduced herself as the lustre of Lord Vishnu who was born out of Yoga Maya of Lord Vishnu. Pleased with her power and extraordinary skills, Lord Vishnu asked her to seek any reward in return for the great work.

Utpanna Ekadashi Significance

According to religious beliefs, Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the significant Ekadashis. The day is associated with the origin of Ekadashi fasting and hence holds great significance in the Hindu culture. Utpanna Ekadashi is known that all Ekadashi fasting are dedicated to Goddess Ekadashi who is one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu. Hence, Utpanna Ekadashi is considered the birth anniversary of Ekadashi. Devotees, who pledge to observe yearly fasting, begin Ekadashi fasting from Utpanna Ekadashi.

