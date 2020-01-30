Vasant Panchami 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Dip in Sangam, Prayagraj, See Pics

UP CM Yogi Adityanath taking dip in holy Sangam. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, January 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen taking a dip in Prayagraj's Sangam river on Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami. The chief minister was accompanied by Jalshakti minister Mahendra Singh, BJP state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Khadi Minister, and party spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh. Basant Panchami 2020: Five Saraswati Temples in India You Must Visit to Celebrate The Festival of Vasant Panchami.

All the above ministers and the UP CM took the holy dip in Sangam, where the Ganga and Yamuna come together. They joined the first batch of devotees to take a bath.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and others take 'holy-dip' at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. #BasantPanchami pic.twitter.com/vzEwXiTw9V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be marked in the country as we begin to welcome the spring season. The day also known as Vasant Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati. This year, Basant Panchami 2020 will be marked on January 29 and 30. People across the country perform Saraswati Pooja asking the Goddess to bless them with enlightenment and knowledge. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

Vasant Panchami 2020 will also mark the preparation for Holi, which will take be celebrated 40 days later. This festive day is known as Vasant Utsava and is an important festival for Hindus across the world. On this day, people perform the auspicious Saraswati Puja during the Vasant Panchami Muhurat.