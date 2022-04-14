Vishu 2022 will be celebrated on April 15 and is sure to be filled with great festivities. Vishu marks the celebration of Mesha Sankranthi and is marked by Keralites across the world. While it is not considered the Malayalam New Year, people in the Malabar area consider Vishu as the astrological New Year. Vishu celebration includes various rituals like setting up Vishu Kani, preparing various delicious delicacies, etc. Sharing Happy Vishu greetings, Vishu 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Vishu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Vishu Kani Facebook Status Pictures are also an integral part of the celebration. Vishu 2022: Know Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

Vishu is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people. Commemorating the first day of Medam month, the Vishu celebration usually involves spending quality time with family and friends, decorating fruits and vegetables on a beautiful platter, known as Vishu Kani, and it also involves the elders in the family giving young kids blessings and some pocket money in the form of Kani. The beautiful yellow flower of the spring season of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna) is an integral part of the decorations for Vishu. What Is a Vishu Sadya? List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!

In addition to this, people also prepare various special delicacies for Sadhya, where one can feast with the family. As we prepare to celebrate Vishu 2022, here are some Happy Vishu greetings, Vishu 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Vishu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Vishu Kani Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Vishu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vishu Be a Day of New Beginnings in Every Way. Happy Vishu 2022!

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Moments of Vishu Continue for the Rest of the Year and Fill Your Life With Great Abundance!

Vishu 2022 Wishes in Malayalam

Happy Vishu Wish in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Vishu Give You the Strength To Do All That You Dreamed To Do During Last Year but Didn’t Dare To Do. Happy Vishu 2022!

Vishu 2022 Greetings in Malayalam

Happy Vishu Greeting in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

While Vishu celebrations are predominantly held at home, many people do enjoy heading out with the family for luncheons or dinners. Visiting famous temples like Sabrimala Ayyapan Temple, Guruvayur Temple, Shree Krishna Temples, etc are also common practices on this day. We hope that the auspicious occasion of Vishu fills your life with all the liveliness and colours of the spring season and brings nothing but happiness.

