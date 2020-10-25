It is the Mother-in-Law Day today! This day which honours one's spouse's mother is observed on the fourth Sunday of October annually. So Mother-in-Law Day 2020 is being celebrated on October 25 this year. But we get it if you are wondering if there is a similar celebration for the fathers-in-law. On Mother-in-Law Day 2020, people take to Google to search for Father-in-Law Day, Father-in-Law Day 2020, Father-in-Law Day Date, Father-in-Law Day celebrations or have queries like "When is Father-in-Law Day?", "Is Father-in-Law Day celebrated?" or "Is there Father-in-Law Day?" In this article, we give you all the details about this celebration. To tell you in short, yes there is Father-in-Law Day and it observed on July 30 each year.

Just like Mother-in-law day honours all mothers from the spouse's side, father-in-law is to respect all Father-in-laws. If you have been married or know someone closely who is married recently, you'd know of how the father-in-law is an important family member who offers his support to the home. Father-in-law presents a new perspective of looking at things. One may not always agree to their ways but does consult them in important matters of the home. Fathers offer a support even if just by being there, be it in-laws. So this day celebrates all father-in-laws. National Mother-in-Law Day 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Images, Instagram Captions, GIFs and Greetings to Wish Your Mom-in-Law.

One of the theory about the start of this celebration states one jealous father-in-law started the day to ensure the relationship is also celebrated like most other family bindings are. In-laws are held in high regard by the British monarchs and the day was initiated to recognise them. So now you know, there is a celebration of father-in-law day and it is marked very year in July.

