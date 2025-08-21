The auspicious observance of Mahalaya marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festival. Mahalaya is the last day of Pitru Paksha, the 15-day lunar period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, primarily through food offerings. Pitru Paksha 2025 starts from September 7 and ends on Mahalaya Amavasya on September 21. While the countdown to Durga Puja starts much earlier, beginning with ‘Ulto Rath,’ the preparations for Pujo enter their final phase on Mahalaya. It occurs seven days before the Durga Puja festival, signalling the arrival of Goddess Durga. In this article below, we bring you the Mahalaya 2025 date, Pitru Paksha puja vidhi, Mahalaya Amavasya rituals and significance to celebrate the festival of Durga Puja.

When Is Mahalaya 2025? Pitru Paksha Dates

Pitru Paksha is a 15-day lunar period when devotees honour their ancestors. Pitru Paksha 2025 starts from September 7 and ends on Mahalaya Amavasya on September 21.

Durga Puja 2025 Countdown

Durga Puja 2025

Mahalaya Significance and Rituals

The last day of Pitru Paksha, known as Mahalaya Amavasya or simply Mahalaya, is dedicated to our departed ancestors' souls. As per Hindu beliefs, when a person leaves the mortal world, their soul ascends to the realm of Pitru (ancestors), but they continue to influence the lives of their descendants. Again, during Mahalaya, the auspicious day marks the beginning of the auspicious period of Devi Paksha and holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus, especially in West Bengal and eastern India. It falls on the Amavasya of the Ashwin month, usually a week before Durga Puja. The day symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates the descent of Goddess Durga to earth to vanquish the demon king Mahishasura. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami.

Mahalaya begins with the soul-stirring Chandipath, a recitation of verses from the Devi Mahatmya that narrate Goddess Durga’s triumph over evil. Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s voice broadcast has become synonymous with Mahalaya dawn, evoking deep devotion and festive fervour.

Watch Video of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini:

Another significant ritual associated with Mahalaya is Tarpan, which is the offering of water, sesame seeds, and prayers to departed ancestors, usually performed near rivers or sacred water bodies. This ritual, performed by men wearing a holy thread, reflects the belief that remembering one’s ancestors brings peace to their souls and ensures prosperity for the living. Devotees also light lamps, chant mantras and prepare for the grand Durga Puja celebrations.

Pitru Paksha Puja Vidhi on Mahalaya

Mahalaya Amavasya is the most significant day of Pitru Paksha, the fortnight dedicated to paying respects to one’s ancestors. Performing Shraddha and Tarpan rituals on this day is believed to free the souls of forefathers and bring peace, prosperity and blessings to the family.

For the purification and Sankalpa, wake up early, bathe, and wear clean traditional clothes. Sit facing south and take water in your right hand and make a Sankalpa to offer Shraddha to your ancestors.

Prepare Pinda, rice balls mixed with black sesame, barley, honey, and ghee and place them on a banana leaf or clean plate. Offer these with devotion, chanting mantras for the departed souls.

For the Tarpan, go near a river, pond or sacred water source. Offer water mixed with black sesame seeds, kusha grass, and barley while chanting the names of ancestors.

For the Shraddha Bhojan, you can feed Brahmins, priests or underprivileged people in the name of ancestors. You can also make donations as it is believed to satisfy ancestors and remove karmic debts.

Mahalaya Pitru Paksha Mantras

Sankalpa Mantra: “Om Tatsavitur Varenyam Bhagavan Savita Prasavati. Savita Prajapatir Bhagavan Pitrn Yathasukham Prasadaya Tu. Asminneva Shraddha Karmani Aham Karishye.”

“Om Tatsavitur Varenyam Bhagavan Savita Prasavati. Savita Prajapatir Bhagavan Pitrn Yathasukham Prasadaya Tu. Asminneva Shraddha Karmani Aham Karishye.” Pinda Daan Mantra: “Om Pitrbhyah Pitamahebhyah Prapitamahebhyah Swadha Namah.”

“Om Pitrbhyah Pitamahebhyah Prapitamahebhyah Swadha Namah.” Tarpan Mantra: “Om Pitrbhyah Swadha Namah. Om Matrbhyah Swadha Namah. Om Sarvebhyah Pitrdevbhyah Swadha Namah.”

“Om Pitrbhyah Swadha Namah. Om Matrbhyah Swadha Namah. Om Sarvebhyah Pitrdevbhyah Swadha Namah.” Daan Mantra: “Om Pitr Devatabhyo Namah. Annam Vastram Dakshinam Cha Dadami.”

Performing Pitru Paksha rituals on Mahalaya Amavasya ensures peace for departed souls and invites divine blessings for family harmony and prosperity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).