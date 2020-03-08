When is Men's Day? Here's The Answer to the Most-Searched Query on International Women's Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy International Women's Day 2020! A day that focuses on women's rights, women everywhere proudly celebrate womanhood. And it is no surprise, as one of the most searched queries on this day happens to be a lot of men wanting to know if there's a celebration of Men's Day and when is it. Thousands of people take to Google on March 8 every year to search "When is International Men’s Day?" If you too are looking for this answer then let us tell you International Men's Day is marked every year on November 19. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

"When is International Men's Day?" trends on Twitter each year during the first week of March and more on March 8, which is the day of International Women's Day. Google trends data also shows a spike in search around the time of Women's Day celebrations. It is also a result of men assuming and debating that there is no equivalent of Women's Day. So when everyone is most likely sharing Women's Day wishes, messages or quotes, there's a search for when is Men's Day. International Men's Day is marked on November 19. It is also marked to create awareness on Men's issues, mental health, and focus on male suicides. International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life.

Check Google Trends Data for 'When is Men's Day' Query:

With so much awareness and rise of women's movement in the last few years, the celebration of International Women's Day becomes significant year after year. Every year there is a different theme to this day. The theme for International Women's Day 2020 is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights'. Various events, workshops and programs are held celebrating womanhood. Besides, there are sales everywhere with discounts for women, special offers and the likes. All of it, prompts