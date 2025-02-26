Maha Shivaratri 2025 will be celebrated on February 26. This annual commemoration is an important festival for devotees of Lord Shiva and is considered to be an extremely important observance that celebrates the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. People also celebrate the occasion that Lord Shiva performed the divine dance of Tandav. Every year, Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on the Shivratri tithi that falls in the Hindu month of Phalgun. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, people often share mythological stories of Lord Shiva and the legend of why this celebration began. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shivaratri 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance: the legend of Maha Shivaratri and stories from the Hindu Scriptures of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri 2025: What Are the 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Know Their Location, Story and Spiritual Significance of Each Jyotirlinga Temples Devoted to Lord Shiva.

The History of Maha Shivaratri

According to the Hindu calendar, there is one Shivaratri celebrated each month, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. However, there are a few Shivaratri that hold extra significance. While the month of Shravan is considered to be extremely auspicious, Shivratri celebrated in the month of Phalguna, is believed to be the most significant one. It is known as Maha Shivaratri. Mentioned in several Puranas, particularly the Skanda Purana, Linga Purana, and Padma Purana, Maha Shivratri is unlike other Hindu festivals, for it is celebrated by observing a night vigil for Lord Shiva. The reason behind the celebration of Maha Shivaratri and its legends have different stories in different areas.

The Legend of Maha Shivaratri

According to one legend, Maha Shivaratri celebrates the night that Lord Shiva performed the dance of creation, preservation and destruction - tandava. Singing shlokas and aartis that appease Lord Shiva and calm him down. Another legend states that this is the day that Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati. A different legend states the offering to Shiva icons, such as the linga, is an annual occasion to overcome any past sins, to restart on a virtuous path, and thereby reach Mount Kailash for liberation. Maha Shivaratri 2025 Astrological Predictions: Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Influenced by Lord Shiva? Know Your Horoscope on Mahashivratri.

The overall celebration of Maha Shivaratri is, therefore, focused on commemorating the might and power of Lord Shiva and appeasing him. It is believed that seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings on Maha Shivaratri is extremely auspicious, can help us in our path of enlightenment, and empower us with strength and prosperity. Retelling the stories of Lord Shiva and his mythological marvels is also a common practice on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivaratri 2025!

