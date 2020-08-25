Women’s Equality Day 2020 is on August 26. The day is a significant observation in the United States of America as it commemorates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the US on the basis of sex. Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in 1972, designated by Congress in 1973 and is proclaimed each year by the US President. August 26, was a turning point in the history of the struggle for equal treatment of women and women’s rights. Right to vote was finally given to women, and it became part of the US Constitution. Several parades, and events are being held to honour the historic achievement on Women’s Equality Day. Since, this year, we are in the middle of a pandemic, many organisations and women rights advocates have come up with virtual event ideas to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. So, how can you participate? From the screening of short films to live shows featuring powerful women, you can attend these virtual events and activities on August 26 to celebrate Women’s Equality Day 2020.

Save the Date

From August 30 to August 31, 11:30 pm to 1:00 am, IST, “Save the Date—A Virtual Celebration of Women’s Equality Day,” will be organised by famous Iranian American organisations. It is a collaborative effort by Iranian Circle of Women's Intercultural Network (ICWIN), Iranian-American Women in Network (IWIN) and Voices of Women for Change (VOW) and you can click HERE to attend the online event. Women's Equality Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events of the Observance That Celebrate Rights & Freedom of Women.

A Seat at the Table

There will be interactive presentations intended to “educate, engage and empower,” the female community on current political economic and social issues. “A Seat at the Table,” will be held by RISE advocate, Diana Patton and several other women will be the panellists for the day. You can register for the virtual sessions, by visiting HERE.

Online Short Film Screening

The Margaret Cuninggim Women’s Centre will sponsor an online screening of a short film followed by a discussion on August 26 to celebrate the Women’s Equality Day 2020. The virtual event will host the movie that begins with the emergence of the suffragist movement, covering many other historical events for women’s rights. You can attend and register for the virtual event HERE.

Women Take the Stage

The Women Take the Stage will be a massive live-streamed concert featuring popular feminists including activists, Dolores Huerta, Alicia Garza, and Gloria Steinem, singers Vanessa Williams and Idina Menzel, Lily Tomlin, and more. To watch the event, you can visit the website and get your free ticket for the online concert.

Virtual Lecture

Black women’s fight for suffrage continued long after 1920. Dr. Martha S. Jones from the Johns Hopkins University will speak about her research, along with journalist A’Lelia Bundles in a virtual event hosted by the National Archives Foundation. You can click HERE to register and attend the virtual lecture.

These are some of the online events that are going to be held on August 26, in honour of Women’s Equality Day 2020 in the US. It is a significant event, and the above virtual events will allow you to explore more about women’s struggle in history to achieve their right to vote.

