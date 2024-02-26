Every year, World Bonobo Day is celebrated on February 14 to raise awareness about bonobos, an endangered species of great ape found in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Bonobos are playful great apes and are one of nature’s ambassadors of peace. They are closely related to chimpanzees but are known for their unique social behaviours. Bonobos are distinguished from common chimpanzees by relatively long limbs, pinker lips, a darker face, a tail-tuft through adulthood, and parted, longer hair on their heads. The main aim of World Bonobo Day is to promote conservation efforts to protect bonobos and their habitats. In this article, let’s know more about World Bonobo Day 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Bonobo Sexual Behaviour: Bisexual Female Apes Make Lengthy Eye Contact to Develop Bonds with Each Other, Says Research.

World Bonobo Day 2024 Date

World Bonobo Day 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 14.

World Bonobo Day History

In 1929, German anatomist Ernst Schwarz officially classified bonobos as a distinct species separate from chimpanzees. In the 1970s, Primatologist Frans de Waal conducted significant behavioural studies on bonobos and highlighted their cooperative societies. In the year 2002, Bonobo Conservation Initiative, a non-profit organization was founded to conserve the bonobo species and its rainforest habitat in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The first World Bonobo Day was celebrated on February 14, 2017 to create awareness about bonobos and drive global conservation efforts.

World Bonobo Day Significance

World Bonobo Day is an important observance as the day promotes conservation efforts to protect bonobos and their habitats across the world. It is high time that people realise the importance of preserving biodiversity and the ecosystems in which bonobos live. On this day, conservation organizations, zoos, and wildlife enthusiasts participate in activities such as educational programs, fundraising events, and social media campaigns to raise awareness about bonobos and the threats they face in the wild.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).