World Book and Copyright Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Promotes Books and Reading

World Book and Copyright Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy World Book and Copyright Day 2020: They say, books are a man’s best friend. Isn’t it true in a way? Well, people fond of books, and avid readers would surely agree that books are indeed a man’s best companions. The international observance of World Book and Copyright Day, also known as International Day of the Book and World Book Day, takes place around the globe every year. There’s a lot to know about World Book and Copyright Day 2020, its date, history, theme, significance and more. If you are searching for more information on World Book and Copyright Day, then you have come to the right place. World Book and Copyright Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Books For All Bibliophiles.

When will be World Book Day 2020 celebrated?

Like every year, the occasion of World Book Day will be celebrated on April 23, which will fall on Thursday this time around. The first observance of World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, took place in 1995.

What is the history of World Book and Copyright Day?

It is said that the World Book and Copyright Day was initially decided to be celebrated on October 7 – the birthday of Miguel de Cervantes. However, in 1995, the UNESCO shifted the date to April 23 – the death anniversary of William Shakespeare, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, and is also the date of birth and death of many other prominent authors. Hence, to honour the great writers and novelists of the bygone era, the UNESCO decided to celebrate the World Book and Copyright Day.

What is the theme for World Book and Copyright Day 2020?

Every year there is an official theme of World Book and Copyright Day. However, the theme for World Book and Copyright Day 2020 hasn’t been announced yet. You can, nonetheless, keep watching the official website of World Book and Copyright Day 2020 as the event nears for more latest updates.

What is the significance of World Book and Copyright Day?

The event of World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated to raise awareness, and encourage youngsters, rather people of all age groups, in the world of book reading. There are widespread across the globe, with major celebrations taking place in the United States, United Kingdom, Catalonia, Sweden, and Ireland.

The World Book and Copyright Day is considered to be one of the most significant dates in world literature. Stakeholders from all walks of life, such as authors, teachers, publishers, librarians, media houses, teachers, NGOs, educational institutions, etc. all participate in the festivities of World Book Day. It has become a strong platform for all the stakeholders to display their work to a vast and varied audience.

Another important aspect of observing the World Book and Copyright Day is aimed to preserve and enhance the indigenous languages around the world. World Book Day is all about celebrating books, and its countless benefits in shaping an individual, an institution, a society, or even the world at large.

The UNESCO looks to work as a bridge between the non-privileged and the ones who have access to education. It looks to broaden the scope of education, advance creativity levels, and also strengthening the privacy and boosting security measures in the form of copyright. As April 23 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy World Book and Copyright Day 2020’ and hope you would love spending some time with the books during this lockdown season.