International Family Day, World Family Day, also known as the International Day of Families, is celebrated every year on May 15. It is a day to honour the importance of families. As you celebrate International Day of Families 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy World Family Day 2022 greetings, International Day of Families images, Happy International Day of Families 2022 greetings, World Family Day wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes and SMS that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. International Day of Families 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of World Family Day to Promote Awareness on Issues Related to Families.

Every year, international family day is celebrated with a different theme. The then for International Family Day 2021 was "Socially just transition towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well-being of all." The theme for International Day of Families 2022 is "Families and Urbanisation."

International Family Day is an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. This is a day to throw light on all matters about the development of families. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet International Day of Families 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Doubt That It Is Around the Family and the Home That All the Greatest Virtues Are Created, Strengthened and Maintained. – Winston Churchill

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Family Day 2022. In Family Life, Love Is the Oil That Eases Friction, the Cement That Binds Closer Together, and the Music That Brings Harmony. – Friedrich Nietzsche

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Lovely and Happy World Family Day 2022. Rejoice With Your Family in the Beautiful Land of Life. – Albert Einstein

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Family Is One of Nature’s Masterpieces! Be Grateful For Your Loved Ones and Enjoy World Family Day 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is a Great Day to Celebrate the Bonds, Love and Joy We Share Together. Hope to Spend Every Family Day With My Precious Bunch.

The United Nations founded the International Day of Families in 1994. Family members are likely to be the most important people in our lives. Therefore, to honour and appreciate the importance of families, International Family Day was founded. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy World Family Day 2022!

