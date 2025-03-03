Every year, World Hearing Day is an annual event that is observed across the globe on March 3 to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world. This annual event highlights the importance of good hearing and ear health for overall well-being. It aims to prevent deafness and hearing loss by encouraging people to take care of their ears, avoid exposure to loud noises, and seek medical help when needed. Several organisations around the world use this day to promote policies that improve access to hearing care and assistive technologies, especially in underserved communities. World Hearing Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 3. Activities take place across the globe and an event is hosted at the World Health Organization in Geneva annually on this day. World Hearing Day: Quotes, Messages and Images To Share and Amplify Awareness for Ear Health and Wellness.

World Hearing Day was held for the first time in 2015. Before that, this day was known as International Ear Care Day. Each year, the WHO selects a theme, develops educational materials, and makes these freely available in several languages. It also coordinates and reports on events around the globe. This year, the theme of World Hearing Day 2025 is ‘Changing mindsets: Empower yourself’, encouraging individuals to take steps to ensure good hearing in all stages of life. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Hearing Day 2025 Date

World Hearing Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 3.

World Hearing Day Theme

World Hearing Day 2025 theme is ‘Changing mindsets: Empower yourself’.

World Hearing Day Significance

World Hearing Day plays a great role in educating people to share information and promote actions towards the prevention of hearing loss and improved hearing care. Hearing loss is a growing global issue, with millions of people affected due to aging, noise exposure, infections, and genetic factors.

Many cases of hearing loss are preventable through proper ear hygiene, safe listening practices, vaccinations, and regular check-ups. World Hearing Day serves as a reminder to protect our hearing by avoiding excessive noise, using ear protection, and spreading awareness about hearing health.

