World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1st, to raise awareness about the perks of milk globally. This year will mark the 21st anniversary of World Milk Day since the FAO proposed that such a day be dedicated to not only spread awareness but also celebrate dairy farmers everywhere. Next to water, milk is probably the most consumed drink in the world. It's imperative to be aware of its significance in its entirety, given that there are copious choices and choosing the right one is an ideal way to stay healthy as opposed to elevating those cholesterol numbers. In this article, we will answer all the FAQs of World Milk Day.

What Is the Significance Of World Milk Day?

World Milk Day was conceptualized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The was proposed to stress the importance of recognizing milk as a global food as it is rich in nutrients and vitamins. It has been observed on June 1 each year since 2001. The day is also intended to highlight the activities of the dairy sector and their contribution to the economy. This year will marl the 21st anniversary of World Milk Day.

What Is the Impact of COVID-19 on World Milk Day?

Due to the pandemic, many of the activities will be restricted to online forums. There will be widespread social media campaigns and online vents to celebrate this day.

What Are the Themes for World Milk Day?

According to WHO, they've encouraged people to recognise the contributions of the dairy sector contributing toward health, their significant contributions to the economy and encourage sustainable practices. World Milk Day 2021: Which Vitamin Is Absent in Milk? Here Are 5 Interesting Facts About Milk That Might Surprise You.

How Can You Promote World Milk Day on Social Media?

You can promote World Milk Day and raise awareness by sharing these Official hashtags: #WorldMilkDay & #EnjoyDairy with the handle: @WorldMilkDay.

