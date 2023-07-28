Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 globally. The day aims to raise awareness about preserving and protecting the environment and natural resources. World Nature Conservation Day serves as a reminder of the environment's critical role in sustaining life on Earth. It highlights the need for sustainable practices to ensure a healthy planet for future generations so that even they can enjoy being in the company of nature. As you observe World Nature Conservation Day 2023, we at LatestLY bring you a compilation of quotes, messages, and sayings you can download and send to your family and friends. You can also download these World Nature Conservation Day quotes and share them with your loved ones as wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Inspiring Sayings on Nature and Conservation to Remind You How Precious Earth Is.

Several issues like climate change, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and pollution pose threats to the planet and natural resources. Also, overexploitation of resources by humans has led to drastic changes in weather patterns, extinction of species, and loss of biodiversity. World Nature Conservation Day is a perfect opportunity to call for collective efforts to protect the Earth's resources, like protecting endangered species, conserving forests and wildlife habitats, reducing pollution, and addressing climate change. 'Nature 1, Human 0'! Trash and Garbage Thrown Back by River in Viral Video Shared by IFS Officer (Watch).

On World Nature Conservation Day, people across the world, communities, and governments work collectively to take action to safeguard the environment and adopt eco-friendly practices. Several activities are held, including tree-planting initiatives, awareness campaigns, educational programs, and clean-up drives.

