World Philosophy Day is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of November. This year, the special observance will be held on November 17. On this day, UNESCO underlines the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought, for each culture, and for everyone. Philosophy is an inspiring discipline that can transform societies by stimulating intercultural dialogue. It promotes the development of an individual’s perspective towards religion, culture, individuality, race, and beyond. As we celebrate World Philosophy Day 2022, here's all we need to know about the day's history and significance. National Press Day 2022: Date, History, Significance of the Day That Symbolises Free and Responsible Media in India.

Philosophy helps to build a more tolerant, more respectful society by awakening minds to the exercise of thinking and the reasoned confrontation of opinions. It thus helps to understand and respond to major contemporary challenges by creating the intellectual conditions for change. Let us understand in detail the history and significance of this day.

History of World Philosophy Day

World Philosophy Day was first celebrated on November 21, 2002. UNESCO has always been closely linked to philosophy as it enhances dialogue which leads to critical questioning, thus giving meaning to life and action. According to historical records, UNESCO’s General Conference in 2005 highlighted the importance of this discipline, especially for young people. The conference underlined that ‘philosophy is a discipline that encourages critical and independent thought and is capable of working towards a better understanding of the world and promoting tolerance and peace.' UNESCO's General Conference was convinced that the establishment of Philosophy Day at UNESCO as 'World Philosophy Day' would give a strong impetus to philosophy.

Significance of World Philosophy Day

World Philosophy Day is a significant global event as UNESCO strives to encourage a culture where people of different philosophies respect each other's dignity, rights, beliefs, and faith. This day has great significance in our lives and helps us make the world a better place by identifying all the ramifications of the crisis and building a clear and common path for humanity. On World Philosophy Day 2022, UNESCO and Le Fresnoy — National Studio of Contemporary Arts are organizing a symposium and exhibition on the theme "The Human of the Future" at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Room II, from 16 to 18 November 2022.

On this day, people are encouraged to organize various types of activities like philosophical dialogues, debates, conferences, cultural events, and presentations around the general theme of the day, with the participation of philosophers and scientists to throw some light on the importance of philosophy.

