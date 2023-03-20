World Water Day is an international observance established by the United Nations and is commemorated every year on March 22. The day aims to inspire people worldwide to learn more about water-related issues and take action to make a difference. World Water Day is celebrated annually with a particular theme focusing on topics relevant to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). UN-Water is the convener for World Water Day and selects the theme for each year in consultation with UN organisations. The UN World Water Development Report (WWDR) is released yearly around World Water Day. As we celebrate World Water Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. World Water Day: From Detoxifying the Body to Lubricating the Joints, 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Enough Water.

World Water Day 2023 Date

World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22

World Water Day 2023 Theme

World Water Day 2023 Theme is ‘Accelerating Change’. The UN is focusing on ‘accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis’.

World Water Day History

The history of World Water Day dates to the year 1993. It is a United Nations observance coordinated by UN-Water. Every year since 1993, World Water Day has been marked on March 22, inspiring action to tackle the water and sanitation crisis. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is aligned with the annual publication of the UN World Water Development Report, published by UNESCO on behalf of UN-Water. World Water Day Quotes: Inspirational Words and Slogans to Raise Awareness on the Importance of Water.

World Water Day Significance

World Water Day 2023 is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis. The day highlights the importance of fresh water and is used to educate people about the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The day encourages people to take action in their lives to change how they use, consume and manage water. World Water Day is a perfect opportunity for individuals and communities to contribute to the Water Action Agenda alongside larger commitments from governments, companies, organizations, institutions, and coalitions.

