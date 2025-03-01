Every year, Zero Discrimination Day is observed on March 1 by the United Nations and other international organisations around the world to promote equality and challenge discrimination in all forms. The annual event was first celebrated in 2014 by UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, to combat discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS. However, the day has since expanded to include broader issues of inequality, including gender, race, disability, and social status. Zero Discrimination Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1. The day aims to promote equality before the law and is practiced throughout all of the member countries of the UN. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Each year has a different theme focusing on a specific aspect of discrimination. The theme for Zero Discrimination Day 2025 is ‘We Stand Together’. In this article, let’s know more about Zero Discrimination Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Zero Discrimination Day 2025 Date

Zero Discrimination Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1.

Zero Discrimination Day 2025 History

Zero Discrimination Day was first celebrated on March 1, 2014. The day was launched by UNAIDS' executive director Michel Sidibé on February 27, 2014 with a major event in Beijing. Few years later, in February 2017, UNAIDS called on people to promote zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams.

Zero Discrimination Day Significance

Zero Discrimination Day is an important annual event that raises awareness about all kinds of discriminations and its negative impacts on individuals and communities. This day aims to promote laws and policies that promote inclusion and equality. It is particularly marked by organisations like UNAIDS that combat discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS and encourages governments, organizations, and individuals to challenge discriminatory laws and practices.

