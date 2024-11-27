Blackout Wednesday, or DrinksGiving, is the annual celebration on the day before Thanksgiving in the United States, where people get together with friends and family and indulge in some partying and drinking to set the tone for the Thanksgiving weekend. DrinksGiving 2024 will be marked on November 27 and is sure to be filled with great events and special celebrations across the country. As we prepare to celebrate DrinksGiving 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Blackout Wednesday and more. Drinksgiving 2024 Wishes and Blackout Wednesday HD Images: Share Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers Ahead of Thanksgiving.

When is DrinksGiving 2024?

DrinksGiving 2024 will be commemorated on November 27. This annual celebration is usually marked on the night before Thanksgiving and revolves around indulging in some fun social activities with friends, families and drinks. The celebration of DrinksGiving can be traced back to 2007 and has become an immensely popular day for friends to unwind, relax and party as they set the holiday spirit.

How to Celebrate DrinksGiving or Blackout Wednesday?

DrinksGiving celebrations are usually focused on unwinding with family and friends and indulging in a casual night of drinks and memories. Blackout Wednesday celebration is focused on helping people truly get into the holiday spirit and gives people more reasons to connect with their friends and family and throw fun parties and events. While people often indulge in going all out on this day, it is important to be mindful and safe while celebrating DrinksGiving 2024.

As we prepare to celebrate DrinksGiving 2024, it is important to understand the need to promote and practice safe drinking on these days. If you are planning to head out with friends to mark this day or throw a party, it is advisable to encourage ridesharing to the party location instead of driving down. This is because a MADD report confirmed that the Thanksgiving holiday produces more people killed in drunk driving crashes than the Christmas holiday. Here’s hoping you have a safe and happy Drinksgiving.

