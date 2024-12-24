New Year’s Eve is a huge celebration around the world. It is the perfect time to say goodbye to the old year and welcome in the new one, full of hope and excitement. People everywhere gather to celebrate with parties, gatherings, feasts, fireworks, and countdowns. But going beyond the regular fun and festivities, New Year’s Eve is also filled with unique traditions that reflect different cultures, beliefs, and aspirations. One fun New Year’s Eve tradition is eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight. It is also known as the 'Twelve Grapes of Luck' New Year's Eve tradition. But why do you have to eat 12 grapes, and what does this signify? Scroll below to learn all about this unique tradition. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025: From Splashing Plates to Wearing White, Fun NYE Traditions From Around the World to Ring In New Year.

Why To Eat 12 Grapes at Midnight?

As the stroke of midnight, people in Spain eat 12 grapes, one for each chime of the clock. Each grape symbolises a month of the coming year, and eating them quickly is thought to bring good luck for each month. If you manage to eat all 12 grapes before the last chime, it is believed that you will have good luck for the whole year!

Is It a Spanish Tradition?

Yes, it is a Spanish tradition. It is followed majorly in Madrid, especially at the Puerta del Sol. It is also followed in Mexico.

Which Colour Grapes to Eat?

The tradition involves eating green grapes. But the rules are not strict, and you can eat red or black grapes as well. However, most people eat green grapes in order to avoid choking on seeds.

What Does 12 Grapes Under the Table Mean in Love?

Eating the twelve grapes under the table symbolises the hope of finding love in the next 12 months.

What Happens if You Don’t Finish Eating the 12 Grapes?

In Spanish tradition, eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve is a custom to bring good luck and positivity in the New Year. However, if you do not finish eating all 12 grapes before the clock stops chiming at midnight, it is believed that you will attract bad luck for the months each grape represents in the New Year. Not finishing them means you could experience misfortune in those months.

The unique tradition began in Spain and can be traced back to at least 1895. It gained popularity in 1909 when grape growers in Alicante promoted it to boost grape sales following a bountiful harvest. Happy New Year 2025! From Eating 12 Grapes for 12 Months to Wearing Red Underwear, Unique New Year’s Eve Traditions From Around the World for Good Luck.

New Year’s Eve traditions from across the globe give us a fascinating glimpse into how people look to find ways to bring good luck and positivity into the coming year. Whether you are celebrating near or far, these traditions can add an extra element of fun to your festivities.

