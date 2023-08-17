The monsoon season makes its yearly appearance as they bring relief from the heat and increased humidity levels. While the downpour is a welcome change, it also ushers in a challenge for maintaining everyday kitchen staples like salt and sugar. Excess moisture during this time can cause these ingredients to clump together, making them less usable and sticky. Check out some practical solutions to overcome this and ensure your salt is crystalized and sugar stays granulated. High Salt Intake Increases Stress Hormone by 75%, Says Study.

Sealing the Moisture Out

Using airtight containers is a clever idea to keep moisture away. These containers close tightly and stop damp air from getting in. This helps your salt and sugar stay how you want them to be.

Put Cloves

Harnessing the power of cloves can serve as a natural safeguard against dampness. Placing a handful of cloves within the containers not only infuses a pleasant fragrance but also acts as a moisture absorber.

Use a Blotting Paper

Commonly known for their use in beauty routines, these can also prove handy in the kitchen. Inserting a small blotting paper into salt and sugar containers can efficiently soak excess moisture. How to Cut Down On Sugar: Extremely Doable Ways to Reduce Your Daily Sugar Intake and Lose Weight.

Coffee Beans

A handful of these beans added to your salt and sugar containers acts as a natural safeguard and preserves the quality of your ingredients.

Rajma Beans

Beans like rajma, commonly used in cooking, can also help keep things dry. Putting a few clean and dry rajma beans with salt and sugar will stop them from sticking together and becoming lumpy.

These quick methods use simple ingredients to ensure salt and sugar are dry during the monsoons. Be a master in the kitchen with these easy hacks and the satisfaction of a well-preserved kitchen, even amidst the dampness of the monsoon season outside.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).