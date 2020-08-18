National Potato Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 19. Potato, which forms a part of the staple diet of several countries across the globe, is a much-cherished part of the American cuisine. The vegetable is used as a key appetiser, food ingredient, and also acts as an emulsifier in the preparation of various dishes. The tuber vegetable is also the primary ingredient in several Latin American and subcontinental cuisines, which are also consumed in most parts of the United States. On National Potato Day 2020, LatestLY would like to share with the readers five among the most loved recipes made using the mouth-watering vegetable. Health Benefits of Potatoes: From Smooth Digestion to Healthy Heart, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Vegetable.

From mashed potatoes to crispy sandwiches, an array of dishes come to the mind when thinks of the potato. Perhaps, the world of food delicacies may have not been that bright if this tuber vegetable would have not grown from the green earth. Apart from the recipes which are centred around potato, the vegetable is also used for making a variety of bread, rolls, and pancakes. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture, (USDA) 100 g of potatoes consist of 77 calories. Now let us take a look at some of the tastiest potato recipes which you could prepare at home. Crunchy Facts About These Deep Fried Potato Chips.

Five Best Potato Recipes

1. Herbed Mashed Potatoes

2. American Crispy Potato Sandwiches

3. French Fries

4. Potato Leek Soup

5. Potato Latkes

As per certain historical records, the potato was first-ever cultivated by the mankind between 5,000 and 8,000 BC, in the region of Latin America. The early set of farmers who cultivated the crop lived in the areas which form present-day Peru and Bolivia in South America. Since then, the potato has traversed across the world. On this day, it is time to celebrate our love for potato and celebrate the National Potato Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).