Vivo V50 Elite Edition to debut today in India, and it may come with a new design different from the regular Vivo V50. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone may feature a circular rear camera module co-developed with Zeiss, with a dual-camera setup. It may include a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 50MP wide-angle lens. The front camera is expected to be 50MP. It will probably come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Realme GT 7 To Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e in India and Global Market on May 27, 2025; Check Expected Price, Key Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Unboxing Today in India

Elite. Enigmatic. Arriving soon. With sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate — this is more than just a phone. #vivoV50EliteEdition #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/XvKWso54W1 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 12, 2025

