Ho, Ho, Ho there! With Holiday season just around the corner, we are in need of the Christmas magic dust a little more this year. 2020 has been hard and to celebrate the end of the year and still be thankful, we must not lower our spirits! For the Christmas 2020 dinner menu, it is important that we even consider some lip-smacking vegetarian recipes that are equally great to taste. Meanwhile, check out some Christmas 2020 delicious dessert recipes, right from Rum & Raisin cake, cookies, pudding, & more, 7 sweet treats will ‘bake’ you happy. Christmas dinner menus are often predominated with food items that have meat in them and it leaves the vegetarians with little or no options to work with. Similarly, with the vegans, not all Christmas dinner menus are always kind towards them. This year why not have a December 25th that also includes some amazing vegetarian items? If you are looking for Vegetarian Christmas 2020 Dinner Menu we have your back! Check out

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie is the most famous delicacy made during the time of Christmas, but the vegetarians, unfortunately, cannot enjoy it, so here's a recipe that can have vegetarians enjoy shepherd's pie this Christmas:

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie (Watch Video):

Mushroom and Chestnut Wellington

It doesn't always have to have meat, you can make juicy wellingtons using mushrooms and chestnuts! Here's a very easy recipe that vegetarians can enjoy on Christmas eve!

Mushroom and Chestnut Wellington (Watch Video):

Vegan Christmas Cake

Christmas is fore everyone! And this holiday season, vegans can try this wonderful VEGAN Christmas cake recipe that is said to be packed full of "delicious flavour and Christmas goodness for everyone to enjoy".

Vegan Christmas Cake (Watch Video):

Veggie Christmas Pithivier Pie

Wondering about vegetarian guests at your party? Well here's a recipe of Veggie Christmas Pithivier Pie for Christmas dinner that has golden pastry, celeriac, creamy leeks, mushrooms and blue cheese! Check out!

Veggie Christmas Pithivier Pie (Watch Video):

Vegetarian Cottage Pie

This vegetarian cottage pie for Christmas looks absolutely delicious to us and we hope that it turns out great for the Christmas party at your homes. You cannot miss this easy to make vegetarian cottage pie recipe.

Vegetarian Cottage Pie (Watch Video):

Well, while we cannot contain our happiness for Christmas 2020, we would like to take this opportunity to wish you a very happy Christmas and a happy new year. With COVID-19 restrictions, you might want to invite as few people as you can. Also, often vegetarian guests, do not have enough options to binge on during Christmas parties, so this year, why not decorate the table with some great vegetarian Christmas delicacies?

