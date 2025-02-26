Maha Shivratri 2025 is celebrated on Wednesday, February 26. The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is observed for spiritual growth, devotion, and seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings. One of the auspicious rituals observed during the festival is the Maha Shivratri fast, which is a sacred practice dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees abstain from grains, pulses, and regular salt, consuming only sattvic foods like fruits, dairy, sabudana, and root vegetables. Many observe nirjala vrat (fasting without water), while others opt for a phalahar vrat (fruit and milk-based diet). The fast is observed with prayers, chanting "Om Namah Shivaya," and visiting temples, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Maha Shivratri 2025 Step-by-Step Puja Vidhi: From Fasting to Chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' a Simple Guide to Worshipping Lord Shiva.

During Maha Shivratri, devotees observe a fast and consume only specific foods that are sattvic (pure) and easy to digest. Here are seven foods you can eat while fasting:

Fruits – Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and papayas provide natural energy and hydration. Milk & Dairy Products – Items like milk, curd, paneer (cottage cheese), and buttermilk are allowed. Many devotees also drink a special milk-based drink called thandai. Sabudana (Sago) – Sabudana khichdi or sabudana vada (made with sago pearls, potatoes, and peanuts) is a common fasting dish. Dry Fruits & Nuts – Almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, and dates provide instant energy and nutrition. Potatoes & Root Vegetables – Boiled or roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, and yam are allowed and can be prepared in various ways. Kuttu (Buckwheat) & Singhara (Water Chestnut) Flour – These flours are used to make rotis, puris, or pakoras, often combined with boiled potatoes. Rock Salt (Sendha Namak) Based Dishes – Regular salt is avoided, and sendha namak is used in dishes like samak rice (barnyard millet) khichdi or potato curry.

The fast will continue until Maha Shivratri Parana, the time when devotees break their fast after completing the rituals. It is done the next morning after keeping an all-night vigil and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. The Parana time falls after the end of Chaturdashi Tithi, and devotees typically break their fast after taking a bath and offering water (Abhishek) to the Shiva Lingam. Chaturdashi tithi ends at 08:54 am on February 27, 2025, with Shivaratri Parana Time falling between 06:59 am to 08:54 am. Wishing everyone a very Happy Maha Shivratri.

