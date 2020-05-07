Birthday Girl Erica Fernandes Workout Routine: Here’s How Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot Gives Major Fitness Goals (Watch Videos)

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram / Erica Fernandes)

Born on May 7, 1993, Erica Fernandes turns 27 on Thursday. She is an Indian TV actress well known for her portrayal of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica Fernandes began her career in the glam world as a model in 2010. The actress has also featured in a Kannada film Ninnindale in 2014. She is currently one of the most bankable stars in the Indian television Industry. Erica is also a social media sensation as she constantly posts her videos on Instagram that fans totally adore. As we celebrate Erica Fernandes' 27th birthday, let us take a look at her exercise regime and workout videos that give fans major fitness goals. Erica Fernandes Birthday: From Sonakshi's Simplicity to Prerna's Six-Yards, The Many Fashionable Shades Of The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Beauty (View Pics)

Workout of Erica Fernandes

The TV actress Erica Fernandes is indeed a fitness enthusiast. The hard work she puts in her training can be reflected in her appearance. Be it home, gym or even a park, Erica finds a way to burn off her calories. When at home, she prefers performing different yoga pose like sirsasana, dhanurasana to name a few. While outdoor at the gym or at parks she loves doing the pull-up exercise which is good for back muscles development. Erica makes a point to carry a training band with her wherever she goes, so that she doesn't miss out her training session. The main secret behind Erica Fernandes slim body is animal flow exercise. It is a bodyweight program that mostly revolves around ground-based work. Animal flow training includes animal-style movements that work on core stability and strength, joint strength and you don't require any equipment to perform these exercise. Erica Fernandes Birthday Special: Less Is More, Elegant and Perennially Chic for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Girl!

Erica Fernandes Animal Flow Exercises

View this post on Instagram @sbsabnews today at 2:30 #motivation @easyhumanindia @ritesh.shaiwal A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Oct 6, 2019 at 12:56am PDT

Erica Fernandes Outdoor Training

Erica Fernandes Strength Training

Erica Fernandes Proves That You Don't Need Gym to Stay Fit

Erica Fernandes Never Say Die Attitude For Training

Erica Fernandes workout routine is definitely not everyone's cup of tea. The TV actress exercises vigorously for her aesthetic look. Erica's workout videos can inspire young girls and boys who aspire to become successful just like her. We wish Erica Fernandes a very Happy Birthday, may she continue to stay fit and do well in her career ahead.