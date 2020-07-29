In the past few months, we have all cancelled our doctor visits and non-essential surgeries to prevent ourselves from contracting the disease. And even though the pandemic is far from over, businesses have slowly started to open. But can it be safe to visit the doctor now? The truth is, caring for the underlying health issues is still vital during the pandemic, so it may not be a great idea to forego a doctor's appointment. Here's all that you need to know to ensure your safety.

Can It Be Safe to Visit a Doctor During the Pandemic?

Depending on the current circumstance, you can continue to interact with your doctors virtually, through online portals or video calls. However, if you require a visit to the clinic, you can safely do so by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. The staff in the clinic will be equipped with all the necessary personal protective gears. Doctor Visits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Should You Delay Your Child's Vaccines and Paediatrician Appointments?

When Should You Visit a Doctor?

It is okay to postpone a routine check-up, but never cancel emergency visits if you experience symptoms like chest pain and signs of a stroke, out of fear of contracting the virus. Visiting the doctor to address life-threatening issues vital, and you can do so safely with proper precautions.

We cannot ignore other complications like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure just because COVID-19 showed up," she says. Early diagnosis and treatment are still essential and persistent symptoms should still be evaluated. Coronavirus Outbreak: Don't Stay Home, Visit Doctors Immediately if You Have Symptoms, Says First COVID-19 Patient of Delhi.

What Precautions Should You Take While Visiting a Doctor?

While hospitals are more crowded now than ever, they are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of patients which includes enforcing social distancing protocols, frequent sanitisation, and limited capacity in waiting rooms. The risk of exposing yourself to the virus is much more at a grocery store than at a doctor's clinic. Apart from social distancing, frequent hand-washing before and after a doctor visit is equally important. Fans, Coolers or AC, What Is Safe to Use During Coronavirus? Precautions You Must Take During Summers to Prevent the Airborne COVID-19.

If you are anxious about your doctor visits, you should call first and discuss options. But it may not be a good idea to delay if health concerns arise.

