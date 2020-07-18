Fruits play an integral role in weight loss as they are rich in fibre which helps curb appetite and help in improving health in numerous ways. One such fruit is papaya, which is also known as papita in Hindi. Papaya is not only delicious but it is a powerhouse of nutrients which can help treat various ailments. In this week's weight loss tip, LatestLY looks at the properties of papaya which can help shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Dates (Khajur) to Lose Weight.

Papaya originated in Central America and Southern Mexico but is now grown in many other parts of the world. Papayas have a shape similar to pears and can be up to 20 inches long. The skin is green in colour when unripe and orange when ripe, while the flesh is yellow, orange or red. As per NutritionData, 152 g of papaya contains 59 calories, which comprise of 3 g fibre, 1 g protein and 15 g carbohydrates. Apart from this, the same quantity also provides 157 per cent of vitamin C of the daily recommended dietary intake (RDI) and 33 per cent RDI of vitamin A, 14 per cent RDI of folate and 11 per cent RDI of potassium. Here's how papaya can help in weight loss. From Pineapple to Salmon, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Belly Fat Loss & Weight Loss.

Papaya For Weight Loss

Papaya contains the enzyme papain which plays an effective role in weight loss as it helps in better absorption of proteins which in turn help build muscle that increases metabolic rate. Also, the papain fights inflammation that can hamper weight loss goals. This delicious fruit also comes along with chymopapain responsible for improving gut health. The natural fibres present in papita help flush out toxins from the body which also helps in weight reduction.

It is ideal to have papaya as an evening snack or between breakfast and lunch. Papaya can expedite the weight loss process but do not entirely depend on it if you want to lose weight. It is necessary to stay hydrated and follow a calorie deficit diet for the desired result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

