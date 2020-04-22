Earth Day 2020: How to Shop More Sustainably and Build a Wardrobe that Protects Our Planet?

Shopping (Photo Credits: Public Domains)

You must be cutting out single-use plastic and eating mostly plants to reduce your carbon footprint, but what does sustainability look like when it comes to buying and wearing clothes? The good news is that several strategies can help you get started with building a wardrobe that is better for the planet. Collectively, we are now buying more clothes than we did a decade ago. Being more intentional about each purchase can help create a more sustainable wardrobe. Do not know where to start? Allow us to help you out.

Clothing Quality

A good quality clothing will reduce your need for frequently buying clothes. Natural fabrics such as cotton, and linen are durable. Examining your old clothes can be a helpful way to understand which garments have gotten better with age. Apart from the fabric, you also need to consider fibre authenticity and quality.

Care

Every time you put your clothes in the washing machine, you affect the oceans, wildlife, and eventually your health. Microplastic pollution is real, but you can reduce your laundry's environmental impact by considering more natural materials which are 100 percent renewable and biodegradable.

Circularity

Circularity is a design approach that converts the product into a valuable resource. You can help support these systems with your clothing. Choose to wear materials that can be reused and recycled. For example, wool can be reused in mattresses, and insulation of cars.

Fabric Company

More and more companies are adopting a more sustainable approach to manufacturing clothes. Look for the fibre they use or how they handle the packaging or shipping while you are purchasing the products. Support manufacturing brands that are kinder to the planet.

Remember that the best sustainable shopping practices are the ones you can keep up with. Call it ethical fashion, but it is all about using your clothes more thoughtfully.