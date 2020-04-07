From Rainbow Sneakers to Tie-Dye Socks, Feel-Good Fashion Items You Can Add to Your Shopping Cart to Bring Joy During COVID-19 Pandemic

Rainbow shoes (Photo credits: Instagram)

As we sit home during COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually browsing some of our favourite fashion brands online to bring a smile to our faces. As we are dreaming about our future splurges, we are taking a step back and asking ourselves, "what fashion items won't just make me feel good but also look good". We have rounded up a few items that you can add to your shopping list right now! Yes, your wallet is smiling too!

1. Rainbow Sneakers

None of us has occasions to wear fancy issues at the moment. A colourful pair of sneakers could be the thing to brighten up your mood on your daily walks. We are already looking forward to wearing them on the brighter days to come!

2. A Pearly Letter Pendant

When you dream of that dream date about normalcy returns, how about wearing your initial on a long chain, co-ordinated with plunging necklines and open black shirts? A pearly pendant can be a timeless piece. Instagram Influencers Cash on Coronavirus Outbreak Crisis, Get Slammed For Turning Face Masks Into Fashion Accessories (View Pics).

3. Slip Dress

A slip dress will make you look forward to your summer night outs dancing with a sangria in hand. Patience is key they say, so when you go for your next out, you will go looking and feeling your best!

4. Tie-Dye Socks

Heard of tie-dye socks? If not, check the colourful pairs online to bring a smile to your face. If you are not a slipper person, you know where to splurge, don't you?

5. A Vintage Pullover

There has never been a better time to own vintage sweatshirts. You will look like a million bucks when you wear it with your denim and a few gold necklaces. How to Rock Monochrome Outfits This Season.

6. A Buttercup Yellow Dress

There are so many happy shades to stock up, but this pastel shade of yellow is something you do not want to miss. It is the yellow that brightens up any day. Gym Fashion Tips: Upgrade Your Workout Clothes With These Latest Trends.

7. A Cross-Body Bags

Cross-body bags are not only trendy, but they are incredibly convenient. So, scour the internet and uncover the freshest picks. You will be spoilt for choice!

Apart from fashion, you could also explore a few interior-designing items to colour yourself happy!