How to Feel Normal During the Anxiety-Inducing Times of COVID-19 Pandemic? Easy, Feel-Good Things You Can Do Right Now to Keep Yourself Sane!

Self Care (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

The world might seem chaotic to you right now! But hey, you are not alone. We are in this together. When your phone is blowing up with push notifications, news and texts from about COVID-19, it can be challenging to focus on anything be it work or your favourite Netflix show. There is no denying that sitting at home for days can feel lonely and just plain weird. We go you a few tips on how to feel better during these unprecedented times.

Stay Connected

Stay connected with your family, friends and co-workers to prevent loneliness and reduce anxiety. When you are holding up inside, a simple video call can make you feel much better. Share your feelings with your closed ones as bottling them up can increase anxiety.

Focus on Staying Calm

Yoga and meditation can relieve anxiety, so dedicate a few minutes every day to your relaxation regimen. Also, ensure that you eat well and get a good night's sleep so you can get a sense of control over your health. Can't Stop Scrolling Down the Anxiety-Triggering Social Media Feed? Here's How to Stay Informed About COVID-19 Without Getting Stressed.

Do Things That Make You Happy

When you are stressed, do something you love to feel satisfied and happy. It could be cooking up your favourite meal or simply watching your favourite shows. The next time you feel overwhelmed, remember that you have this feel-good trick in your back pocket. Getting Acne and Pimples While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Stress to Sleep Schedule, These Things are Making Your Skin to Break Out Like Crazy!

Keep Your Mind Busy

Find positive distractions to give yourself a mental break from the news. You can just read a book, listen to some soothing music or organise your closet to take your mind off the matter at hand. Is Anxiety around COVID-19 Pandemic Keeping You Awake? These Tips Will Help You Sleep Like a Log Throughout the Night

Structure Your Day, So It Feels as Normal As Possible

When you are working from home, sticking to a routine can be extremely helpful. Waking up early to work out, having a proper workstation to work and finishing household chores at regular times can help you feel normal. Maintain your timing, as much as you can.

In the end, write down mantras that ground you. Leave a few phrases in spots around your apartment as a small reminder to help you recentre.