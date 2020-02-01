Huge Cyst of Hair Growing Inside Russian Woman's Ovaries Removed, After She was Rushed To The Hospital For Abdominal Pain; What is Dermoid Cyst?

Stomach Pain (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While it has been heard of trichotillomania(the obsessive-compulsive and related disorders and involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull hair) causing trichophagia or a ball of hair blocking the intestines resulting in surgeries, a recent case shows how a huge cyst made up hundreds of hairs blocked a woman's ovaries. However, the huge ball of hair has now been removed by experts after she was rushed to the hospital for abdominal pain.

Over hundreds of hair strands, were found tangled inside the cyst, some of which were over 5-inches. Surprising, some of the hairs were inside the 30-year-old woman's ovaries since birth. Experts believe that he has been suffering from non-cancerous Dermoid cysts. The cysts were removed via laparoscopy and in her case, her cysts were made up mainly of hair. However, the woman's reproduction system was not affected.

Reports have it that each of cysts in her ovaries weighed about "four ounces and had been growing into 'tails of hair' in each of her ovaries." The unidentified Russian woman had sought medical help after suffering from abdominal pain, as per mirror.uk and chief doctor of Kolomna Perinatal Centre, Tatiana Shavrak, said: "Dermoid cysts are a noncancerous tumour of the ovary. They are capsules with rather thick walls which consist of mucus mixed with various human tissues. Inside the cyst, we find the upper layer of our skin, fats, hair, bones and even teeth."

What is Dermoid Cyst?

People may have dermoid cyst since birth and it may occur in saclike growth that may contain hair, fluid, skin glands or even teeth. Dermoid cysts can be found on or in the skin grow slowly. They can be removed surgically and may still regrow. While Dermoid cyst growths are harmless, if ruptured they may have severe consequences.

Pictures were released by the health ministry of the Moscow region and they said: "They are there since childhood, and unfortunately, nobody can predict when they suddenly begin to grow. It can happen at the age of 15, 30 or even 70. Despite its impressive view and lots of hair, these cysts that symmetrically grew in the ovaries of our patient were rather light in weight."