Every year, International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is commemorated on February 15. The day is marked to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and to extend support for children with cancer, the survivors and their families. The theme of International Childhood Cancer Day 2023 is #throughtheirhands, and the focus is on paying tribute to the families and caregivers and the positive impact they have on the lives of children and adolescents with cancer. The goal of the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative is to eliminate all pain and suffering of children fighting cancer. It also aims to achieve at least 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer around the world by 2030. As we commemorate International Childhood Cancer Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Childhood Cancers Accounts for 7.9% of All Cancers in India 2012–19: ICMR Report.

History

Childhood Cancer International (CCI) is the largest organization of that represents families of children with cancer. The CCI instituted International Childhood Cancer Day to ensure that children with cancer get the best possible care and support. The day also raises awareness about childhood cancers and the treatments available for these diseases. The CCI aims to see a world where the issues faced by children with cancer and their families are understood by families and healthcare professionals to ensure that children receive the best possible care wherever they are in the world. As per records, over 400,000 children, teenagers, and young adults under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Significance of International Childhood Cancer Day

International Childhood Cancer Day is a perfect opportunity for people to raise awareness and voice their concerns about cancer in children. The day encourages people and communities to ensure the best possible treatment, care and support regardless of where they live in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).