Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: From Death of a Family Member to Unemployment, Here’s How to Cope with Losses Suffered During COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Life has changed during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, and nothing is certain yet. You do not know when you will be able to attend your college, travel to work or plan your yearly vacation. While these are smaller loses of life, a lot of us are suffering from more significant loses like loss of jobs, businesses, and at worst, loss of friends and family. Here's how to cope with the loses while simultaneously focusing on ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Focus on Important Things

As you begin to accept the loses, direct your attention to what is essential at the moment. Try and let go of your worries and focus on the things that will help you lead your life in full measure. Focus on your health, your job and spend more time with your family. Managing Mental Health with Yoga Amid COVID-19.

Do Not Live in Denial

A lot of people initially live in denial of the loses, be it the loss of a job or the death of a family member. They find the situation impossible and extremely unreal. But the earlier you feel the pain and vent it out, the faster will be your healing process. Coronavirus And Mental Health: BMC Encourages People to Discuss COVID-19 Related Worries With Experts (Watch Video).

Do Not Hold Back Emotions

Make room for your loses and respond to them with laughter and tears. Please do not hold back your emotions, whether it is mourning, missing or appreciating. Open your doors to the reactions of your losses, and you will recover faster than you know. Learn to mourn and grieve.

Continue With Your Daily Routine

Try and divert your mind and get back to your daily routine. When you keep yourself busy, you will focus less on your losses. Do not remain idle as the more you do; the more pain will you feel. From Burnout to Post-Quarantine PTSD, Be Prepared to Face These Mental Health Challenges From COVID-19 After the Lockdown!

Always remember that things will get better with time. Over time, you will be able to come to terms with your losses and live your life reminiscing the memories of the one you lost or look forward to better opportunities in life.