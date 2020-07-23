Monsoon season refreshes the soul and brings respite from the summer heat. However, it also brings along with it some skin problems which need to be tackled. In the rainy season, the humidity level increases in the atmosphere. This gives rise to the need for proper skin care during monsoon, as high humidity can make the skin oily and can lead to acne. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

Be sure to use a face wash to clean your face if you get drenched in the rain. It is necessary to keep the skin away from dampness during monsoon as damp skin feeds microbes and fungi which can lead to acne and other infections. Let's take a look at some essential skincare tips which can help you maintain healthy skin this monsoon. Skincare at 30: Beat Wrinkles and Fine Lines With These Must-Have Anti-Ageing Products.

Five Skin Care Tips For Monsoon

1. It might be cloudy and one may think that sun rays cannot damage the skin during monsoon. However, in reality, the ultraviolet rays of the sun do sneak through the clouds to tan your skin. To avoid this, every day after taking a bath, apply a good dry touch SPF sunscreen in monsoon.

2. Wash your face at least thrice a day during monsoon to remove excess oil and dirt from the face.

3. Keep your body hydrated, as drinking lots of water in the monsoon can detoxify the body well and reduce chances of pimples and acne. Also, dehydration during monsoon can make a person vulnerable to infection and diseases.

4. Use a water-based moisturiser in monsoon to keep the skin moist, healthy and avoid dryness due to humidity.

5. In monsoon, it is also necessary to exfoliate skin daily to remove dead cells and unclog pores. After exfoliating your skin, do remember to cleanse it by using coconut oil, tea tree oil or aloe vera. After cleansing, use a toner to remove leftover dirt.

In monsoon, avoid applying excessive make-up on skin, as it can clog your skin pores and cause break-outs. We hope you have a wonderful monsoon season ahead and be sure to follow the above tips to maintain healthy skin this rainy season.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

