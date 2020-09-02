Nutrition is the basis of our survival. Our body requires important nutrients to function and National Nutrition Week, celebrated from September 1 to September 7, spreads awareness about how important healthy nourishment is for our body. The Food and Nutrition Board launched National Nutrition Week in 1982 with the idea of spreading the importance of dietary needs and the importance of nutrition. Malnutrition or undernutrition is a huge global burden. About 47 million children under 5 years of age are wasted, 14.3 million are severely wasted and 144 million are stunted, while 38.3 million are overweight or obese, according to WHO. Moreover, about 45% of children die due to undernutrition, usually in low- and middle-income countries. It is critical that more and more people learn about the importance of nutrients. National Nutrition Week 2020: Health Experts Shed Light on Nutrient Deficiencies in Women, Kids.

What Are Nutrients?

Non-refined, wholesome natural foods contain nutrients that are healthy for the human body. Nutrients are these important compounds present in foods that are essential to life and health. They help in the proper growth and development of our body and help to boost the immune system. Nutrients provide us with energy and act as the building blocks for repair and growth. They also help form the substances necessary to regulate chemical processes in our body. Nutrients are broadly classified into seven major groups: Carbohydrates (CHO), Lipids (fats), Proteins, Vitamins, dietary fibre, Minerals, Water. Here Are The Seven Different Kinds of Nutrient Essential For Our Body:

Carbohydrates

They're the sugars, starches and fibres found in fruits, grains, vegetables and milk products. Though often maligned in trendy diets, carbohydrates — one of the basic food groups — are important to a healthy diet.

Proteins

Protein is a macronutrient that is essential to building muscle mass. our cells need to function properly. They consist of amino acids.

Lipids (fats and oils)

Lipids perform three primary biological functions within the body: they serve as structural components of cell membranes, function as energy storehouses, and function as important signalling molecules. Major types include fats and oils, waxes, phospholipids, and steroids.

Minerals

Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that your body needs in small amounts to work properly. The two kinds of minerals are: macrominerals and trace minerals.

Vitamins

Vitamins are substances that your body needs to grow and develop normally. There are 13 vitamins your body needs. They are. Vitamin A. B vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12 and folate)

Dietary fibre

Dietary fiber, found particularly in vegetables, fruits, beans, and whole grains, helps to keep bowel movements regular.

Water

Your body uses water in all its cells, organs, and tissues to help regulate temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Because your body loses water through breathing, sweating, and digestion, it's important to rehydrate by drinking fluids and eating foods that contain water.

